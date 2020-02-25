Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

