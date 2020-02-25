Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,523,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,826,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

