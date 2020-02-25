Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $50,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.