Cortex (CTXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.31 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, DEx.top and BitForex. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, UEX, BitForex, DDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinTiger, CoinBene, OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEx and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.