CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.665 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.33.

CoStar Group stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.25. The stock had a trading volume of 494,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $403.87 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

