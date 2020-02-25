CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650 billion to $1.665 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.20-10.40 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,599. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $403.87 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.33.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

