CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20, RTT News reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $698.25. 492,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $403.87 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

