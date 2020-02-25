CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.83 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.20-10.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.25. 494,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $403.87 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.33.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

