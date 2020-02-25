CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million to $392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.91 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.20-10.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $679.33.

CSGP stock traded down $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.38 and a 200 day moving average of $612.82. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $403.87 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

