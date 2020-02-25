CoTrader (COT) Achieves Market Cap of $386,500.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $386,500.00 and approximately $64,535.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00492652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.06270159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010762 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.