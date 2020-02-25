CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,123.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $104,123.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01032377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

