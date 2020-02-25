Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.50-9.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.50-9.60 EPS.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. 861,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

