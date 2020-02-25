Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.50-9.60 EPS.

CBRL stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.01. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

