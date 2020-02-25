Craig Barrows Sells 16,492 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IMGN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 28,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,833. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.57.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $125,335,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 2,184,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 752,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

