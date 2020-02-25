CREDIT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74,534.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $199,406.00 and $74,534.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00049821 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

