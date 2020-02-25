Critical Analysis: Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) vs. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Manning and Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 2.48 -$24.28 million $1.17 21.51 Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.19 $1.43 million $0.17 9.71

Manning and Napier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Manning and Napier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Manning and Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% Manning and Napier 1.05% 8.13% 5.56%

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manning and Napier pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Manning and Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Manning and Napier.

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning and Napier has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group beats Manning and Napier on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.