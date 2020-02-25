Critical Comparison: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -20.75% -3.98% -1.04% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.71 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -44.28 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.93 $1.46 million $0.27 83.67

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

