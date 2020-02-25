Critical Comparison: Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Cass Information Systems (OTCMKTS:CASS)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% Cass Information Systems 19.34% 12.64% 1.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.98 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 4.72 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

