Critical Survey: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 7.43% 52.78% 5.02% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.37 billion 1.87 $44.79 million $1.02 32.00 SCWorx $150,000.00 117.39 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 2 1 6 0 2.44 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $32.24, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats SCWorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

