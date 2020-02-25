CROAT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $273.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market cap of $85,220.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,929,361 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

