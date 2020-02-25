Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $10,802,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $8,392,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $6,908,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 232,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock worth $430,850,775.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.