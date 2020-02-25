CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.