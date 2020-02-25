Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $925.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $586,138.00 and approximately $925.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00333078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018062 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,655,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,588 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

