Cryptocean Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $85,451.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

