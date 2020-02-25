Cryptoindex.com 100 Hits Market Capitalization of $43.80 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $43.80 million and $59,817.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00007633 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00492244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.46 or 0.06291637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00059271 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

