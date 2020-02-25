Cryptonex Price Hits $1.93 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00021013 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $107.45 million and $1.99 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

