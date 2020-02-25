Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,309.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.