CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. CubeSmart has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

