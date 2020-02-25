CVS Health (CVS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

