CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.52 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Koinex, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00766470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067149 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006715 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007030 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Binance, Huobi, LBank, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DragonEX, OKEx, Koinex, CoinBene, BCEX, IDCM, IDEX, Bibox and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.