CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.