Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 231.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

