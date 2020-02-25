DAD Chain Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $341,022.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00492285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.69 or 0.06508868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00060796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026809 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one.

