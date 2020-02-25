Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network and AirSwap. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, YoBit, Radar Relay, DDEX, Gatecoin, Bibox, AirSwap, Bancor Network, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

