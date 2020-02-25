Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Darling Ingredients worth $47,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.29.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

