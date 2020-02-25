DATA Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $170,439.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, UEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

