Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $7,675.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.