David A. Ottewell Sells 13,208 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $128,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,706. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

