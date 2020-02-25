DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DVDCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

