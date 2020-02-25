DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0043 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a market cap of $812,690.00 and $228.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

