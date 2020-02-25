Decentraland Hits Market Capitalization of $46.10 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and Kucoin. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network, UEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, DragonEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, Bibox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

