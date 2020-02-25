Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Deckers Outdoor worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

