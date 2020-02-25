DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, RightBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $11,313.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004091 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

