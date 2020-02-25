Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 14,883,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

