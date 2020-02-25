Derwent London (DLN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Derwent London (LON: DLN):

2/24/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Derwent London had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

1/30/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 4,224 ($55.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,620.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,314 ($56.75).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

