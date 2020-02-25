Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $40.00 by Raymond James

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) received a $40.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. 9,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.