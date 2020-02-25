Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.