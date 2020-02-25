DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS: DPSGY):

2/25/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 96,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

