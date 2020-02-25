DeviantCoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,953.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

