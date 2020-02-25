Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,127 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 717,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

